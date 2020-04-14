BI-LO’s parent company pays for groceries for thousands of medical professionals, first responders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WMBF) – Southeastern Grocers, which counts BI-LO as one of its stores, took care of the bill for thousands of health care professionals and first responders Monday night.

According to a press release, the community heroes shopping in all BI-LO, Fresco y Mas, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores throughout seven states in the southeast were surprised with a $0 total at the register during the stores’ health care professionals and first responders shopping hour.

The idea was inspired by a recent act of paying it forward from actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, who paid for shoppers’ groceries at Winn-Dixie stores across Louisiana during the senior and high-risk shopping hour.

“Our heroic health care professionals and first responders are on the front line every day as they work tirelessly to make our communities safer, and we want to do our part to thank them,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.