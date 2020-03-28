BI-LO introduces special shopping hour for community heroes

Saturday, March 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Southeastern Grocers, home of local BI-LO stores, announced today that the grocer will add a special shopping hour dedicated to healthcare providers and first responders.

According to the release, starting March 30, every Monday and Tuesday, stores will remain open from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to allow these heroic individuals the opportunity to stock up on fresh food and essential items.

BI-LO ask that customers be respectful of this time dedicated to the frontline warriors.

This will be in effect for all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores.

