BI-LO designating shopping hour for seniors and coronavirus high-risk customers

Thursday, March 19, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Today, Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of local BI-LO stores, has announced immediate actions to better assist the community during this unprecedented time.

Southeastern Grocers to designate a special shopping hour dedicated to seniors and high-risk customers from 8 – 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, in all stores.

Local BI-LO stores to expeditiously hire individuals who have been affected by restricted working hours and layoffs – including those in the hospitality and restaurant industry

All pharmacy locations will open at 8 a.m. on weekdays to provide prescription refills, influenza and pneumonia vaccines and customer counseling

SEG Gives Foundation to donate $250,000 to Feeding America® to help provide support to those facing food insecurity.

