BCSO: Gang Member arrested and charged with 8 felonies

Burke County, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office took a suspected gang member into custody after a shooting yesterday.

Katorry Hankerson is in the Burke County Detention Center after a shooting on the 1000 Blk. of Highway 56 North. Hankerson is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Unlawful Street Gang Activity.

Investigators say Hankerson is also responsible for another shooting on the 100 Blk. of Horseshoe Circle back in March. He is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says "This type of violent behavior will not be tolerated by anyone in this county and we will use all available partners to stop violent crimes and bring those to justice who commit them in Burke County. We will work closely with the District Attorney and Federal Authorities to ensure maximum allowable sentences to include federal charges for anyone committing violent crimes in Burke County.”

