BCSO: 17-year-old killed in Waynesboro shooting

Thursday, November 28, 2019

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- A 17-year-old was killed in a Wednesday night shooting at Magnolia Acres in Burke County.

The teen, from Girad, has been identified as Tacorey Brigham.

Waynesboro PD along with Burke County deputies responded to the Magnolia Acres Housing Authority Complex at 8:15 Wednesday night after reports of a shooting. They found the 17-year-old dead once they arrived.

Police canvased the area, questioned witnesses, and secured evidence, according to BCSO.

The sheriff's office tells us investigators are processing all evidence and following up on various leads. Adding, "Sheriff Alfonzo Williams and the entire BCSO extend their condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Brigham. The violence that we are seeing across the CSRA and across America involving our youth is of grave concern and something that we must all work on to resolve."

If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact BCSO Investigators at 706-554-2133.

