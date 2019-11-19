BBB warning: Beware of the ‘Secret Sister Gift Exchange’ on social media

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’ve seen the viral “Secret Sister Gift Exchange” on social media, beware. It could cost you more than just your personal information.

In the Facebook post, six people are asked to participate in a gift exchange. You buy a $10 gift and in return you get six gifts.

Sounds pretty great, right?

Except then you are asked to give out your personal information.

“You wouldn’t walk up to a stranger on the street and give them your name and address, so why are you giving that information out to a stranger,” said Nancy Crawford with the Better Business Bureau.

She goes on to say things like the “Secret Sister Gift Exchange” are against most social media policies, including Facebook.

“So your account could be suspended if you participate in this kind of thing,” said Crawford.

The BBB says if you see this circulating on social media, do not respond or share it. Just report it to Facebook.

