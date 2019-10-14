Avoiding bird strikes: Airboats brought in to prevent bird strikes

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- When we think of airport security we think of going through TSA and scanning our belongings. But behind the scenes, they're trying to avoid bird strikes.

The Waste Water Management Plant is tackling the issue with airboats. They've been brought in to flatten large areas of tall grass that Black Birds like to live in. And it's not always an easy process.

"It's usually about two to three weeks. Because it's such a harsh environment, I mentioned the vegetation, pieces fly up in the air as they're crushing," said Allen Saxon the Assistant Director of Utilities.

And like any piece of machinery, you can run into issues. Saxon says that "The radiator tends to plug up, so if it's really bad, they have to stop fairly frequently and clean the radiator or else the engine overheats." But they have been perfecting this process since the early 2000s.

"We took two cells, we crushed once cell and did not crush the other cell. We monitored how the birds selected where they were going to land and they chose not to land in the cell with crushed vegetation," Saxon explained.

And now there are 360 acres that have to be flattened every fall and the number of birds around the airport have gone way down.

Saxon also explained that "We had gotten up to 12 million blackbirds we were seeing here in the mid-2000s. Now, on a bad day, we might get a couple hundred thousand."

It is expected to take two to three weeks to complete the project.

