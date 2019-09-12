Avoid these roads during Arts in the Heart

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Art in the Heart is coming back to Augusta next week, and officials have released what streets are going to be closed off during the festival.

Monday, 9/16

-The parking well on the 700 block of Broad Street (across from the Augusta Chronicle & Imperial Theater) will be closed late in the afternoon

Tuesday, 9/17

- Albion & Broad Street

- 8th Street (from Ellis to Broad)

- 9th Street (next to the Board of Education from Ellis to Broad)

- Broad Street will close from 7th Street to 10th Street

Wednesday, 9/18

- McCartan from Broad to Jones

- 9th Street from Broad to Jones

- The parking well on the 600 block of Broad Street (across from the Ramada hotel)

Friday, 9/20

- One lane (Eastbound) of Reynolds will close from 9th to 8th Street

Arts in the Heart will end Sunday (9/22) night at 7 p.m. Deputies will open roads back up after the festival ends when they deem it safe.

