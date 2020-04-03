Authorities work to quell rumors stirred up by Georgia stay-at-home order

Friday, April 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- With Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s coronavirus-prompted shelter-in-place order set to go into effect at 6 p.m. Friday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said rumors abound.

The agency said it will continue to patrol and respond to calls.

However, the agency said many residents have called upset, scared and confused over false rumors floating around on social media.

To dispel some of the rumors, the agency said drivers WILL NOT need “traveling papers” to go anywhere in Georgia, a state curfew WILL NOT be implemented and enforced, and the state borders WILL NOT be closed and blocked by deputies.

“These rumors are false and unnecessary and we would urge the public to research the facts about the shelter-in-place order,” the agency said.

If the public follows the guidelines for social distancing, limit unnecessary trips, not participate in panic purchasing and hoarding, “it will help all of us get through this challenging period,” the agency said in a news release.

