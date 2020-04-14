Authorities seeking pair in Martinez armed robbery

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in a robbery and vandalism incident.

A man and woman are being sought in the March 30 robbery of a victim at the Georgia Inn, 434 S. Belair Road in Martinez. His vehicle tires also were slashed at the Waffle House in front of the hotel.

Robbing a 30-year-old Augusta man at gunpoint, the thieves got away with the victim’s cellphone, wallet, wedding ring, money and more — even his cigarettes and lighter.

The male suspect goes by the name “J.R.” or “Black” and the female goes by the name “Trecia,” according to authorities, who released photos of the pair

They are known to travel in a dark-colored Chevy Equinox, authorities said.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call Investigator Marc Cappa at 706-541-4024.

