Authorities seek woman in Augusta robbery, plus man they want to question

Friday, March 27, 2020

A woman is wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred Friday in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery occurred at 3421 Wrightsboro Road (Studio 6), authorities said.

Authorities are seeking Latasha Charles, 35, who is considered homeless and is known to frequent hotels in Augusta as well as Butler Creek Mobile Home Park and also has connections to Statesboro, authorities said. She is known to drive a white Chrysler 300 with a Georgia tag CJG5533, authorities said. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds.

She should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Authorities also released a photo of a man who is wanted for questioning only.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.