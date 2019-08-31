5 dead, 21 injured in Midland-Odessa, Texas shooting

Midland Police confirmed that five people were killed and 21 people injured in a mass shooting that spanned between Midland and Odessa, Texas.

A delivery driver said he was shot at as police in Midland and Odessa, TX search for an active shooter. (Source: Denise Perez/CNN)

Police also confirm that an active shooter was shot and killed Saturday in Texas after wounding multiple people. The suspect was a white male in his 30s.

“There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

The shooting began as a traffic stop where the suspect opened fire on police.

Devin Sanchez, a spokesman for the City of Odessa, said there were 10 confirmed injuries, and possibly up to 20 people have been injured.

One of the people shot is a law enforcement officer.

Twenty injuries have been reported in connection to the shooting, according to the City of Odessa.

Gray affiliate KOSA is located in the Music City Mall and were asked to evacuate as they were broadcasting live, reporting on the situation. They are now back on the air.

According to the City of Midland, a suspect shot a trooper in the westbound lanes of I-20 and shot several people afterwards.

From the City of Midland: “We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors.”

USPS has recalled its vehicles to help authorities track down the suspect.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is urging people to avoid I-20 in Odessa, Midland and Big Spring as authorities search for a suspect who has shot several people including an officer.

The City of Odessa is also urging the public to stay inside their homes.

