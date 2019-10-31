Authorities recapture inmate mistakenly released

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A convicted rapist and child molester who was mistakenly released from Rogers State Prison in Tattnall County was recaptured in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky.

#BREAKING .@GA_Corrections Escapee/Release in Error Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez captured in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky at 10:30pm by GDC Fugitive Unit, US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and ICE. More details to follow as soon as available. — Georgia Corrections (@GA_Corrections) October 31, 2019

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Tony Munoz-Mendez, 31, was recaptured at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 by the Department’s Fugitive Unit, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Munoz-Mendez was released in error on Friday, Oct. 25. He began serving a life sentence in April 2015 after being convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

