Authorities looking for man in connection with Augusta arson case

Friday, May 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man in connection with a recent arson case.

The man, Stephen Paul Wylds, has active warrants on file alleging arson in the second degree in reference to an April 20 incident, authorities said. The incident occurred on the 2900 block of Riverwest Drive, authorities reported.

Anyone with information om Wylds’ whereabouts is asked to call 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

CRIME | Orangeburg County pair arrested in theft of trailer, equipment

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

