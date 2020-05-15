Advertisement

Authorities no longer looking for man in connection with arson case

Stephen Paul Wylds
Stephen Paul Wylds(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 15, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT
Friday, May 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An alert has been canceled for more than a year for Stephen Paul Wylds.

In May 2020, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to help look for him in connection with an arson case that was then recent.

Wylds at the time had warrants on file alleging arson in the second degree in reference to an April 20, 2020 incident, authorities said. The incident occurred in the 2900 block of Riverwest Drive, authorities reported.

The alert was canceled on May 26, 2020, and Wylds is no longer being sought, the sheriff’s agency told News 12.

