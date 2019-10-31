N.C. girl, 3, at center of Amber Alert has been found

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office announced that a 3-year-old girl who had been reported missing Wednesday has been found.

Allyson Nicole Oxendine has last been seen Wednesday around 10041 Hunt Road in Laurel Hill. Authorities said just before 9 a.m. Thursday that she was located and is alive. No other information is available at this time.

An Amber Alert had been issued for Oxendine.

“The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office extends its sincerest gratitude to the citizens and members of multiple communities who assisted and shared the information,” a post from the SCSO stated.

Copyright 2019 WMBF via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.