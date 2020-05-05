In second suspicious case in 2 days, a dead body is found in Augusta

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found on the porch of an abandoned house in Augusta this morning.

The incident bore similarities to one a day earlier about a mile and a half away.

At 8:07 a.m. today, deputies responded were called to the 500 block of Sibley Street. Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased male on the front porch of an abandoned residence.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office as well as sheriff’s investigators and crime scene technicians responded to the scene and are actively investigating.

The incident is being handled as a suspicious death.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld.

It was the second time in two days a dead person has been found in Augusta in what authorities call a suspicious death.

The body of Sevin Tralane Walker, 45, identified as homeless, was discovered early Monday at a construction site on 11th Street near Fenwick Street.

