Authorities investigate shooting death of Barnwell County resident

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

ELKO, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The death this week of a Barnwell County man is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Wednesday

Stephen Braxton, 42, was pronounced dead at 11:36 p.m. Monday at his home on East Charleston Street in Elko, according to the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office.

Braxton died from a gunshot wound. His death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

The case is under investigation by Barnwell Coroner’s Office, the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

