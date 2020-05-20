Public's clues sought in fatal shooting at Augusta gas station

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek information as it investigates a fatal shooting earlier this month at an Augusta gas station.

Jalen Parks, 23, was killed in the shooting at the Get N Go gas station in the 2300 block of Windsor Spring Road.

Deputies say they got the call at 2:38 p.m. May 2. They say shots were fired from the road into the gas station. Parks was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Releasing the first photo of the victim that we’ve seen, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asked Wednesday for anyone with information about the homicide to contact authorities. You can contact Investigator Wes Ward or any on-duty investigator by calling 706-821-1453, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080. Callers can remain anonymous.

