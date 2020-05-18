Shooting reported near Olive Road and Gordon Highway in Augusta

Monday, May 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible shooting in Augusta.

The investigation of the incident began just after 4 a.m. when the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible victim of a gunshot wound.

At 4:43 a.m., an officer reported finding a possible shooting crime scene in the 2000 block of Second Avenue near Olive Road and Gordon Highway.

Deputies sent to the scene were questioning people early Monday.

The incident occurred hours after another shooting to the south in Waynesboro.

In that incident, a young male was shot multiple times in the Pecan Grove neighborhood, near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by Burke County EMA Fire-Rescue. The shooter was described as an African American male with no other verifiable information at this time.

Check back here and on News 12 for updates on these developing stories.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

