Authorities identify boater who died after Burke County accident

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

A search was underway on March 27, 2020, after a boating accident the night before on the Ogeechee River in Burke County.

MIDVILLE, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities have identified a boater who died after an accident on the Ogeechee River in Burke County.

At about 10 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a boat ramp at 101 S. Main St. in Midville after receiving a report of a boating accident.

Arriving deputies learned that two people had been operating a small boat in the river when the vessel hit an object and began taking on water.

The pair abandoned the boat in an attempt to swim toward the shore. Only one made it.

A search took place through the weekend and into Monday before the body was found at about 3:25 p.m.

Authorities on Tuesday identified the victim as Freddie Rachels, 39, of Midville.

Authorities and a chaplain met with Rachels’ family, authorities said.

“We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s agency said in a statement.

Deputies were assisted in the case by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol, Burke County EMA, Burke County Dive Team, Emmanuel County Sheriff’s Office, Twin City Fire Department and South Georgia Mounted Search and Rescue.

