Authorities respond to report of shooting at North Augusta apartment

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

This was the view May 6, 2020, of a shooting site in North Augusta.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities are responding to a report of a shooting in North Augusta.

The initial report just before 11:30 a.m. today indicated someone had been shot at an apartment in the 200 block of West Hugh Street, off Georgia Avenue, near Medlin Street.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office, a SWAT team and South Carolina state troopers were sent to the scene.

Authorities were speaking to a suspect using a loudspeaker. This often happens when a person is barricaded or has a hostage.

At the beginning of the incident, a person who was nearby reported hearing a loud noise that he described as possibly some kind of explosion. A witness reported seeing multiple officers rush to the scene and run toward an apartment.

It was the second reported shooting within a couple of days in North Augusta.

Authorities on Tuesday investigated a shooting that injured a man in the 400 block of Metz Drive who drove himself to an Augusta hospital.

And that incident came on the feels of a fatal shooting in Aiken County. Christina Cuteri, 31, of Aiken, was pronounced dead Monday at a home in the 1600 block of Old Jackson Highway near Kathwood Road, where three men apparently shot her before fleeing.

