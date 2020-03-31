Authorities believe they've found murdered man's body

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities believe they have found the body of John Scott Devore, a missing man who's thought to have been murdered.

Authorities told WRDW that they recovered a body in Wrens that is thought to belong to the missing man. The body has not been officially identified, but they believe it is him.

The discovery comes after a search concluded last Wednesday at the Richmond County Landfill, where authorities thought they might find clues. The search didn't yield any, though.

Devore, 51, was reported missing on March 14 after leaving his home on March 12 and not returning, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Devore was last seen around 10 p.m. March 12 in the 500 block of Third Street. Devore was wearing a white dress and a blond wig and was driving a black 2004-05 Honda Element with an unknown paper tag taped to the rear window.

On March 16, Ronald and Margaret Harris were identified as people of interest in the case and found on March 17 in Wrens and charged with burglary, according to authorities.

On March 20, Ronald Harris was charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s agency.

On that same date, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office launched a search of the landfill near Deans Bridge Road, looking for Devore’s remains.

