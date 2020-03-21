Augusta Mayor orders shutdown of businesses, restaurants, other indoor recreation

Saturday, March 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis has ordered the shutdown of businesses, salons, bars other indoor recreation. This begins at midnight on Saturday and extends until April 4, unless changed by the Mayor or commission.

The order includes all public restaurants except for take-out and drive-thru services. It includes bars, but allows for to-go drinks in enclosed containers. It also includes gymnasiums, other indoor recreational facilities and body care salons of all types.

The Mayor says this order follows the CDC's latest guidance that people should not gather in groups of 10 or more with exceptions like grocery stores, pharmacies, and medical facilities. Mayor Hardie Davis says this is the next step in an ongoing effort by the City of Augusta to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus.

The Mayor also said that testing has increased locally and the number of cases will continue to rise. He says while the new order will be tough for businesses and citizens, the community has to work together to stop the rapid spread.

City leaders say citizens and concerned business owners can call the hotline 311 for public and business community concerns. You can also visit augustaexpresscare.org.

