Augusta's sailing club takes veterans out onto Clarks Hill to celebrate Tuesday

The Augusta Sailing Club takes groups of people, including veterans, out on the lake throughout the year for free. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One local club serves our community throughout the year by taking people sailing - Augusta's Sailing Club. News 12 caught up with them while they took veterans for a ride.

You'll notice the club as they sail on Clarks Hill Lake.

"It's not easy and you never stop learning, and that's what's so much fun."

Marjorie Brosseau is one of the club's leaders. This week the club is taking Navy sailors out on the water to honor them for Veterans Day.

"We have a lot of veterans here, we do indeed, I'm a mom of a veteran so it's really something that's near and dear," Brosseau said.

Taking veterans out is just one way the club serves this community. Daniel Fodera used to be a Commodore for the club, and he says it's pretty community-based.

"We do a couple of community events during the year where we invite different community groups in to come and go sailing with us."

One of those events is Camp Ivey.

"Camp Ivey is a camp for special needs kids and they come out and do a day of sailing on the big boats with us."

They also offer sailing lessons for adults and children who want to learn the joy of sailing.

"We also teach sailing lessons, we have a summer sailing camp where kids from ages 8-14 can come out and learn to sail in a week-long sailing camp."

Their goal is to introduce people to sailing and provide them a spot to have some fun and relax in a gorgeous setting.

"We're members of the community. We're all from Augusta and we've got this special place here on the lake and we love to share it with people."

The Sailing Club says they love serving the community and bringing awareness to the sport. It's something they'll continue to do.

"You get away from the busy lifestyle and its just a nice time to relax," said veteran and club member Mark Fletcher.

The club also holds a big regatta during October, when 100 boats and 300 people come to Augusta from all over the country.

