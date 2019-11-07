Augusta's Imperial Theater adds improvements, blasts from the past ahead of holiday season

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The holiday season is here, and the Imperial Theatre in downtown Augusta is gearing up for it. They've got some big shows booked, like 'The Nutcracker' and 'A Christmas Carole', and they're making some big improvements in preparation.

Charles Scavullo has worked at the Imperial Theatre for 13 years. Right now, the executive director of the theater is prepping it for it's busiest time of the year.

Part of the holiday season at the imperial has included some new paint. There are now shades of pink and silver behind those historic doors. Scavullo says those were the original colors of the theatre back in 1918 when the Imperial was known as the Wells Theatre.

"The 1918 Augusta Chronicle article about the Wells Theater opening, described the color scheme and they described the walls as being pink."

With the help of a historical paint consultant, they freshened up the more than 100-year-old theatre in time for the holidays.

"We really had a massive shift or fantastic improvement to the look of what we call the house which is the seating area," Scavullo said.

Now they're excited to host several returning performers and hundreds of guests this holiday season.

The Colton Ballet will perform 'The Nutcracker', as will the Columbia County Ballet. The Augusta Players will perform 'A Christmas Carole', and there's one new holiday show coming to town this year.

"We'll round out the month with the State Ballet of the Ukraine with their performance of Romeo and Juliet."

With an improved theatre and several shows scheduled, Scavullo says business at the Imperial is good and they're expecting it to continue.

The Imperial Theater plans to start raising money in the new year for more improvements. They want to expand the women's restroom and add an elevator. We're told there's a lot more to come there, but if you want to head to a show this year, click here for more information.

