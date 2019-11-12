Augusta's Coliseum Authority has an explanation for why James Brown's name was removed from the JBA marquee

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – There are new details in the ongoing controversy surrounding the signage outside the James Brown Arena.

The Coliseum Authority is taking full responsibility for the late soul singer’s name not being on the marquee outside. Right now, the sign merely says “Augusta Entertainment Complex."

So, what was the problem?

It ended up being an error with the marketing company. A full-sized version of the Augusta Entertainment Complex logo shows the wording surrounded with “Bell Auditorium” above and “James Brown Arena” below.

However, the whole logo did not fit on the signage. The authority says the marque cut off the Bell Auditorium and the James Brown Arena.

“We want to let the public know that in no way were we trying to do anything to take Mr. Brown away from the James Brown Arena,” authority chairman Cedric Johnson said.

In September, the authority had a meeting and vote to rebrand the arena.

"If you can remember, the old sign that was up there it looks like a high schooler might've done the sign, so what we wanted to do was to do a refresh and put up something that showed our branding and also to give more credibility to it being the James Brown Arena,” Johnson said.

But instead, residents saw the sign without mention of the JBA.

“To be honest, we didn’t know that his name was being taken off,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the marketing company did not inform them the words had been cut off.

“We just had no idea it wouldn't look the way that we had voted on, so we're doing everything we can to rectify that,” Johnson said.

Inside the arena, the walls will be decked out with art adorned with Brown’s image and the words he said and sang.

“I think that people who were a little concerned will see that our goal is to honor Mr. Brown as much as we can,” Johnson said.

Johnson says people make mistakes, and he's not pointing a finger. He promises to make things right.

Johnson says Brown's name may not be on the marque, but they are looking at putting it on the actual building.

