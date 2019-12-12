Augusta's Christmas Parade will look different this year

Thursday, December 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The annual Christmas Parade in Augusta is back after being rained out last year.

On Saturday, Broad Street will be a parade of lights.

"The organizers felt that it was time to do something a little different and a little more showy," said Betts Murdison, the president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta. "So, it will be at night. All the lights will be the stars of the show."

This show is being hosted by the Ronald McDonald House of Augusta for the first time after a rain out last year.

But, Murdison says they've been planning since then for their second chance.

"Any nonprofit the end of the year is always our busiest season," Murdison said. "But, to throw a parade on top of it, it's kind of like a circus."

A circus won't be a part of the parade, but 80 different floats will.

"There's going to be floats," Murdison said. "There's going to be horses, golf carts. Every Richmond County High School has a marching band."

Starting at 4 p.m. in Augusta Common, there'll be music and activities for the kids, including Joe Stevenson and the 12 Bands.

At 6 p.m., the parade will begin at Curtis Baptist Church and end at 6th Street.

But at noon, the westbound lanes of Broad Street will close to traffic until 8 p.m.

Organizers want the community to make an evening of it.

"I hope they just come away with a really good feeling inside," Murdison said. "That this is just something that will brighten the holiday season even more for them."

Every penny that comes back to the Ronald McDonald House for this parade stays local.

It goes to help families staying here as their child battles illness.