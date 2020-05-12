Augusta's Best Buy is re-opening soon with a catch

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta's Best Buy will be among the next several of the blue big box's stores to re-open, but there's a catch.

While the store has been operating under a pickup-only model over the past several weeks, the store will now move to re-open the doors and let customers in.

However, according to the company, the store will only be open to customers via an appointment.

The company says this will give customers a chance to have a one-on-one consultation with a Best Buy or Geek Squad employee.

Potential customers must schedule an appointment with their respective stores either online or via telephone.

The curbside pickup model will also remain if you want to continue to limit going inside a store.

