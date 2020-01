Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The City of Augusta has announced the closure of a boat ramp.

The Baurle Boat Ramp is officially closed to the public, as it seems to be flooded.

Augusta Fire/EMA tweeted: "Recreation & Parks will be assessing the situation on a daily basis and will determine when things are safe for the public."

Check back with News 12 to hear when the ramp will reopen.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.