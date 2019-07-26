Augusta workers trim trees, move stop sign following fatal accident

Friday, July 26, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Just hours after an accident there killed a woman, City of Augusta workers were trimming trees and moving a stop sign at West Road and Warren Road.

The accident killed 52-year-old Barclay Pittman of Grovetown.

"The stop sign was also relocated to move it farther away from the trees so overgrowth will not be an issue in the near future," City of Augusta official John Ussery said.

Investigators believe Pittman ran a stop sign on West Road. Pittman's car was then struck by another car, causing it to overturn, according to officials.

An investigation into this case continues.

