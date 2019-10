Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County C.A.V.E. Task Force is searching for a woman they believe assaulted two patients at a nursing home.

Jatoria Audrey Johnson, 22, is wanted for two felony counts of exploitation of an elder or disabled adult.

A press release says not to approach Johnson if you see her. Contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1080.

