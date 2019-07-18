Augusta woman searches for "angels" who saved her husband

Thursday, July 18, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

Jackie Cobbs is desperately searching for the kind men who saved her husband after he drove off in his electric wheelchair. (Source: Jackie Cobbs)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Augusta woman is in a frantic search for the two men that saved her husband.

Bill and Jackie Cobbs went to the VA Hospital for an appointment Tuesday afternoon. In a moment of confusion, Bill took off in his electric wheelchair. Jackie says she has bad knees and ankles and could not chase after him.

"I was so scared and trying not to cry. I was just - I was just in a panic," she said.

According to Jackie, two men found the 80-year-old under a tree on Maryland Ave. She says they gave him water, chatted with him until he got acclimated, and then drove him back to the hospital.

"Up pulls the truck with his wheelchair on the back of the truck and him in the front seat smiling," she said. "I was so glad to see him."

Now, the search is on to find the men who saved Bill.

"Those guys are just wonderful. I just wish I'd have thunk to get their name," said Jackie.

Jackie reached out to News 12 to see if we could help. Now, the Facebook post has more than 900 shares.

Jackie says these are the clues: she believes the men are father and son, drive a truck, live near Maryland Ave, and were wearing shirts that said Georgia or Augusta Spa.

"I just called them my angels. They're my angels...God's angels that He sent to take care of Bill," she said.

In the meantime, Jackie says she will be keeping a close eye on her husband.

"He's never getting out of my sight again," she said through laughter.

