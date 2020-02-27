Augusta woman creates crowns made of bedazzled bras for "Boobie Queens" going through breast cancer treatment

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Whitney O'Conner is the original Boobie Queen. (Source: WRDW/WAGT)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Nearly 12% of women in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their life, but one Augusta woman is trying to turn each case into something a little more lighthearted.

Whitney O'Connor got the nickname "boobie queen" when she was a teenager, but the nickname took on a whole new meaning for her back in 2017.

"I was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer," Whitney told News 12.

Breast cancer doesn't run in her family, but she lost her father to brain cancer two years earlier. She started treatment right away.

"When you're going through cancer there are not many silver linings at all, so you kinda have to create your own."

So the boobie queen wore a boobie crown to chemo -- it was a handmade crown made out of a bra, bedazzled with gems.

"'Why do you have a bra on top of your head?' And it was lots of laughing, and I got lots of looks," Whitney said.

Being silly was her silver lining throughout treatment, and her community was her inspiration for her business.

"Hmmm, I wonder if they would wear a bra on top of their head too?"

So she started her Boobie Crowns business.

"Let's try to make an impact. Let's try to create a movement. I would love to create a boobie movement."

She just started the business a few months ago, but already has big dreams to create a worldwide community.

Whitney will be needing her crown again, as she says she found out her cancer returned in December. Luckily, they caught it quickly and she's undergoing treatment for the next few months.

She's also doing a Kickstarter to try to get her business off the ground.​​

