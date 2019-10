Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a car theft and armed robbery.

Angela Robinson, 20, is wanted on charges of hijacking a motor vehicle and armed robbery/ The incident happened Wednesday.

Robinson may be in possession of a stolen white Nissan Sentra with Georgia tag number BXZ7412.

Anyone who's seen her is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (706) 821-1080.

