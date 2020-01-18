Augusta water main break causes lane closures on Peach Orchard Road

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County Dispatch confirms a water main break in Augusta has forced road closures on and around Peach Orchard Road.

They say Eastside Court is currently closed, as well as two southbound lanes of Peach Orchard Road. That is near Fleming Baptist Church and Peach Orchard Dental Clinic.

Richmond County Dispatch says they do not have an estimated time that lanes will open back up.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved