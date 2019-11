Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Augusta transit bus was involved in an accident at the transit building Friday.

According to Augusta Fire / EMA, the transit bus partially fell off its lift at the Augusta Public Transit building.

No one was on the bus at the time, and no one was injured.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.