Augusta to hold its first 'Welcoming Week', events all week

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta community members are hosting the first Welcoming Week in the Garden City, meant to celebrate the local contribution of immigrants and refugees.
The following events will take place throughout the week:
Friday, Sept. 13th - Welcoming Week Kickoff
6:30 p.m.
Redemption Church
930 Broad Street
Saturday, Sep. 14th - Welcoming Yoga
10:00 a.m.
Space Yoga Studio
1502 Monte Sano Ave.
Saturday, Sep. 14th - Welcoming Pickleball (Women's)
2:30 p.m.
Islamic Community Center of Augusta
465 Old Evans Road
Tuesday, Sep. 17th - Welcoming Week at Veggie Park
4:30 - 7:00 p.m. cooking demo
Harrisburg's Farmer's Market
Behind Kroc Center
Thursday, Sep. 19th - International Food Markets Tour
6:30 - 8:00 p.m. tour of international food stores
Starts at Radha Asian Indian Groceries
3112 Washington Road
Saturday, Sep. 21st - Welcoming Pickleball (Men's)
2:30 p.m.
Islamic Community Center of Augusta
465 Old Evans Road
For more information, call (706) 284-3002.
