Augusta to hold its first 'Welcoming Week', events all week

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta community members are hosting the first Welcoming Week in the Garden City, meant to celebrate the local contribution of immigrants and refugees.

The following events will take place throughout the week:

Friday, Sept. 13th - Welcoming Week Kickoff

6:30 p.m.

Redemption Church

930 Broad Street

Saturday, Sep. 14th - Welcoming Yoga

10:00 a.m.

Space Yoga Studio

1502 Monte Sano Ave.

Saturday, Sep. 14th - Welcoming Pickleball (Women's)

2:30 p.m.

Islamic Community Center of Augusta

465 Old Evans Road

Tuesday, Sep. 17th - Welcoming Week at Veggie Park

4:30 - 7:00 p.m. cooking demo

Harrisburg's Farmer's Market

Behind Kroc Center

Thursday, Sep. 19th - International Food Markets Tour

6:30 - 8:00 p.m. tour of international food stores

Starts at Radha Asian Indian Groceries

3112 Washington Road

Saturday, Sep. 21st - Welcoming Pickleball (Men's)

2:30 p.m.

Islamic Community Center of Augusta

465 Old Evans Road

For more information, call (706) 284-3002.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

