Augusta soul food staple honored as one of the 100 best places to eat in America

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- There are literally thousands of restaurants across the United States, but what if we told you one of Augusta's own is being honored as one of the 100 best places to eat in America?

Coming it at No. 77, Jackie M and Son on Milledgeville Road is getting the rub from Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in America in 2020 list.

The soul food staple opened in 2001 with the McCallas family at the helm of it all.

Yelp says they came up with the list based on their own user-generated reviews in 2019 and the help of their Community Managers to finalize the list.

