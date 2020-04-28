Augusta sign shop makes sneeze guards to ease reopening for businesses

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As businesses continue to reopen across our area, some are trying to find unique ways to keep customers and staff safe.

Keen Signs & Graphics is making sneeze guards for businesses and medical offices across our community and the state.

"We wanted to stay relevant in the community, and we also wanted to keep our wonderful employees employed and busy and working," Dana Keen Phillips said, Keen Signs & Graphics.

Phillips says her staff at Keen Signs & Graphics is as busy as ever, working on an idea that came from a Facebook group.

"We thought, 'This is the same material we make other signs from, and we use the exact same machine.' Why not give this a try?" Phillips said.

That idea was making sneeze guards. Now, after making around 100 of them, they are shipping them across the state to dental offices, Augusta Regional, the Richmond County tax office, and even restaurants.

"I think every little detail helps comfort folks," Havird Usry, owner of Fat Man's Hospitality, said. "It also keeps us safe."

Usry bought the sneeze guards to make reopening his restaurants a little easier.

"We can be gloved up and masked up. But, we can also have a surface, that's a hard surface that creates separation," Usry said.

At his business Southern Salad, there's also a sanitation station and two masks for each employee.

Steps taken as businesses are trying to get back to normal, somehow.

"It's not going to be a line at the front door," Usry said. "This is going to be a comfort level that is attained over time."

But, this extra layer of protection is giving businesses a chance to see through to the other side of this pandemic.

Keen Signs & Graphics says they are backed up with orders, especially for this week as they continue to crank out more guards.

Local businesses like Fat Man's Hospitality say business is slowly beginning to pick up and many others plan to reopen fully on Friday.