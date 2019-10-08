Augusta settles with Melquan Robinson's family for $1.5M

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

Melquan Robinson, 12, pictured here, was killed last fall when he came into contact with a fence that electrocuted him. (Source: Robinson Family)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The City of Augusta has settled with the family of Melquan Robinson to the tune of $1.5 million.

Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the settlement.

The settlement will also move the city to rename Daniel Avenue after Robinson and a memorial will be placed there in his honor.

Robinson was electrocuted on a fence surrounding field two at Fleming Athletic Complex in October 2018.

Two other children were shocked while attempting to pull Robinson from the fence, according to a deputy's report.

The city also settled with four other families in the Fleming Park case. One of the two families received two settlements.

