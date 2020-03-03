Augusta senior community teams up with Golden Harvest to fight food insecurity

March 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Seniors aren't often the first people thought of when talking about those in need, but one in eight seniors in the CSRA don't know where their next meal is coming from.

The Augusta Gardens Senior living community houses more than 50 people. Communications coordinator Justin Bell said, they want to help a lot more.

"I want to be able to take the level of care that we provide to our seniors and our community in here, and give it to the community outside this facility," Bell said.

They paired up with Golden Harvest Food Bank for the Senior Food Drive, a two-month fundraiser aimed at helping seniors across the CSRA.

"Seniors in need is actually an area that some people don't think about," said Christina Alexander with Golden Harvest. "But they're one of our most vulnerable populations."

For every new person who comes into the home, Augusta Gardens will use part of their community fee to donate canned food and money to Golden Harvest.

"That would benefit our senior food box program which provides 18 to 20 lbs. of non-perishable food items to seniors who are hungry in the CSRA," Alexander said.

She said people don't usually think about seniors in need, but about 10 percent of seniors in Georgia and South Carolina deal with food insecurity. She said this provides a great chance to educate.

"The educational opportunities behind a drive like this even outweigh almost what they're going to give in food and funds," she said.

For Augusta Gardens, they're happy to be able to stay involved.

"I've always focused on local, local, local, like I want to be able to bring a local community to everything that we're doing," Bell said. "Not only are we here to help take care, but we also want to be able to expand and take care of the community as well."

If you'd like to donate, you can bring cans to Augusta Gardens on Wheeler Rd. You can also donate here.

Bell said they'll be accepting donations until mid-April.

