Augusta sees another peaceful protest over George Floyd death

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

A protest on June 2, 2020, was peaceful in downtown Augusta.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As demonstrations continue across the country, there was another George Floyd protest Tuesday night in the heart of Augusta.

This one was a bit smaller than others we've seen over the weekend in Augusta and at the start of the week in Evans.

About a couple hundred people came together for Tuesday night’s protest in downtown Augusta.

They walked along Broad Street, sticking to the sidewalks as the held up signs and chanted as they marched.

It was a peaceful gathering -- with Richmond County deputies on scene to keep everyone safe.

The crowd ended up at the Confederate Memorial right in front of the Imperial Theatre.

Jordan Johnson -- a candidate for the Augusta Commission -- says the example Augusta, with its peaceful protests, is setting for the rest of the nation is an important one.

“This means a lot because what you're seeing is another generation, a new generation taking charge leadership wise. that matters when you're trying to make progress happen,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he encourages augustans to keep fighting -- keep progressing -- and keep showing up.

He says the peaceful nature of the protests means our community is sincerely concerned about the cause and making a real change.

