Augusta schools plan for student learning in case of coronavirus shut down

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Local schools are being pushed to have a plan for student learning in the case of closing due to coronavirus concerns.

Richard Woods, the Georgia State Superintendent sent a notice saying all Georgia districts need to have a plan in case schools need to close.

Columbia County will send students home with assignments as long as the school doesn't close for more than three to five days. Any closings lasting longer than that would potentially be made up by extending the school year.

Columbia County Superintendent Sandra Carraway says right now she would only plan to close schools that are impacted, not the whole district. If schools close for less than a week, teachers are prepared to have students learn from home.

"It could reading, writing an essay, studying particular words," Carraway said. "If school were canceled let's say for a month, then school would be extended. instead of ending May 25, maybe we'd go to school through June.

Richmond County schools already have an online learning platform ready to go in case students have to learn from home and can send students home with laptops if they don't have computer access.

Nearly 96 percent of students in Richmon County utilize free and reduced lunches. The United States Department of Agriculture says they are working on solutions for how students can get those meals if schools were to close.

"If schools are closed, we're going to do our very best to give you the tools you need to get those kids fed," Sonny Perdue, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, said, according to USDA.

In some states, the USDA has waived its requirement that meals served outside of school be served in a group setting. They also say students can utilize summer food assistance programs during the school year, should schools close unexpectedly.

For now in local schools, all of these precautions are still hypothetical. Carraway believes even though school districts have plans, they won't need to use them.

"I can't imagine school being canceled for an extended period of time unless the community was in crisis," Carraway said.

As for colleges, USC Columbia and Aiken campuses have extended the spring break vacation period to try to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

There will be no in-person lectures or student meetings.

USC Columbia will begin online lectures starting on Monday and will continue until April 3. USC Aiken has not released any further instructions for students.

Augusta University and UGA are currently running under normal operations.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.