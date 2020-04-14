Augusta robber dies after being shot, deputies say

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Deputies said an Augusta man died after he tried to commit an armed robbery and ended up being shot.

At 11:18 p.m. Saturday, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of gunshots and at least one victim in the 2800 block of Lumpkin Road.

Arriving deputies found a victim, who was taken by emergency medical crews to Augusta University Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m.

The victim was identified as Ryan Lovette, 20, of Augusta, according to authorities.

The investigation revealed Lovette had gone to the residence and tried to rob a victim at gunpoint prior to being shot, authorities said.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing and no further information was available.

