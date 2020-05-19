Augusta residents heard loud boom during storm, then house caught fire

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

A fire started at this home on Woodville Road in Augusta after residents heard a loud boom as thunderstorms rolled through the region.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Lightning may be to blame for a house fire Monday afternoon in Richmond County.

The residents of the home on Woodville Road heard a boom before the laundry room caught room caught fire at the multi-story brick home.

It happened as thunderstorms were moving through the CSRA.

The family members were able to make it out of the home safely.

The Red Cross was called in to assist.

Thunderstorms continued into the night across the region, with the CSRA getting drenched. There was some minor road flooding early today in areas.

WRDW forecasters expect rain to continue into midday today, and just about every day for the rest of the week will have a chance of rain.

