Augusta ranks 6th in country for highest STD cases

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The CDC recently released a report showing national STD rates are on the rise. An outside research group dug deep into the CDC's report and found Augusta had the 6th most cases of STD's in the country.

Augusta had 1,675 cases for every 100,000 people. That's ahead of Atlanta, New Orleans, and New York.

Three of the top ten cities on the list (Augusta, GA, Kileen, TX, and Shreveport, LA) are smaller cities with large military installations. A report by the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch shows that over the past five years, the rates of some STD's in service members have doubled or even tripled.

Dr. Stephanie Baer with the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital says those numbers might not mean service members are engaging in riskier behaviors, though.

"The military is a special population who has more access to testing and healthcare resources," she said. "They most likely are being tested at an increased frequency as compared to the general population."

Plus, she says it would be unfair to pin Augusta's STD problem on the military population alone.

"The general population has a significant number of people with the same risk factors, but maybe not as good access to healthcare and testing," said Dr. Baer.

Lack of resources and access are the usual suspects when it comes to cities with high STD rates, but Dr. Baer suspects there may be another factor at play.

"The consequences are just not as bad as they were in the 90's when HIV was a death sentence, and I think just less fear causes less action," she said.

Whatever the reasons, data shows Augusta's numbers have skyrocketed in the past few years. In fact, there were nearly 1,500 more cases in 2018 than there were just five years earlier.

"We have a lot of work to do. We have a lot of education to get out there," said Dr. Baer.

When it comes to sexual health, Dr. Baer encourages everyone to be careful. It's always better to be safe than sorry.

