Augusta ranked as one WalletHub's worst cities to raise a family in 2019

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- According to a July study by WalletHub, Augusta is one of the worst cities to raise a family in 2019.

Out of 182 cities listed, Augusta comes in at #173. The study is based on five factors -- family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, affordability, and socioeconomics.

Coming in on top of the entire list are the following cities:


  1. Overland Park, Kansas

  2. Fremont, California

  3. Irvine, California

  4. Plano, Texas

  5. South Burlington, Vermont

The bottom five are as follows:


  1. Shreveport, Louisiana

  2. Memphis, Tennessee

  3. Cleveland, Ohio

  4. Newark, New Jersey

  5. Detroit, Michigan

WalletHub says it compared the 182 cities based on 47 key metrics when creating these results.

