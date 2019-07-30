Augusta ranked as one WalletHub's worst cities to raise a family in 2019

Tuesday, July 30, 2019
(WRDW/WAGT) -- According to a July study by WalletHub, Augusta is one of the worst cities to raise a family in 2019.
Out of 182 cities listed, Augusta comes in at #173. The study is based on five factors -- family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, affordability, and socioeconomics.
Coming in on top of the entire list are the following cities:
- Overland Park, Kansas
- Fremont, California
- Irvine, California
- Plano, Texas
- South Burlington, Vermont
The bottom five are as follows:
- Shreveport, Louisiana
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Newark, New Jersey
- Detroit, Michigan
WalletHub says it compared the 182 cities based on 47 key metrics when creating these results.
