Augusta ranked as one WalletHub's worst cities to raise a family in 2019

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- According to a July study by WalletHub, Augusta is one of the worst cities to raise a family in 2019.

Out of 182 cities listed, Augusta comes in at #173. The study is based on five factors -- family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, affordability, and socioeconomics.

Coming in on top of the entire list are the following cities:



Overland Park, Kansas

Fremont, California

Irvine, California

Plano, Texas

South Burlington, Vermont



The bottom five are as follows:



Shreveport, Louisiana

Memphis, Tennessee

Cleveland, Ohio

Newark, New Jersey

Detroit, Michigan



WalletHub says it compared the 182 cities based on 47 key metrics when creating these results.

