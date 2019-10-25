Augusta pottery shop teaches people how to make 'Forever Pumpkins'

Friday, October 25, 2019

News 12 at 6 a.m.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta pottery shop is teaching people how to carve pumpkins that last forever.

It's called Tire City Potters, and observing the owner, Shishir Chokshi, is like watching a mad scientist at work.

"It is madness there's no question about it," Chokshi said.

But, from hand-mixed clay, comes beautiful art. This time of year that art comes in the form of pumpkins.

"There are lots of cuts, and they're very, very small fragile pieces," Chokshi said. "I would equate it to surgery."

It's a delicate art, and the pieces are difficult--if not impossible--to repair.

"Oddly enough it's very much like a pumpkin," Chokshi said. "Because if you take too much out of a pumpkin, it collapses on itself."

Tire City Potters is teaching others the art of working with clay. He calls it creating "Forever Pumpkins."

"This let's people become a part of the process, in a very, very meaningful way and vulnerable way," Chokshi said.

For about 8 years, he's hosted people in his shop. He's heard it all.

"'I'm no good at art. I can't draw, and all these pumpkins,' Chokshi said about the worries he hears. "They all turn out great."

He's not just saying that, to him it means the world.

"It's quite a sight to see when you see a table that surrounds, you know it's six or seven feet long," Chokshi said. "There's no space for anything but all of the pumpkins there."

If you want to carve your own pumpkin, there's a session on Saturday at Tire City Potters.

They don't just carve pumpkins either. During Christmas, they sculpt trees.

