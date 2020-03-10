Augusta pastry chef returns victorious from Food Network's Chopped!

Monday, March 9, 2020

News 12 This Morning

You could say Kelsey Burack's love for baking happened by chance. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- One of Augusta's very own pastry chefs is making a debut on a renowned Food Network show.

Maybe some of you watch the show "Chopped.” There's a version exclusively for bakers and pastry chefs.

You could say Kelsey Burack's love for baking happened by chance.

“I was going to get my hot lunch and ran into a kid who elbowed the plate up on my chest and I got a second degree burn down my chest,” Burack said.

That accident sent her to Doctors Hospital. It didn't take long for her to realize she wanted to help other kids in the hospital.

“I started doing bake sales and raising money to get them big wheels and coloring books toys to have at the hospital while they recovered,” Burack said.

As the saying goes, the rest was history.

“In 6th grade, I figured out I can make a difference through food,” Burack said. “I'm gonna be a pastry chef.”

At 26 years old she has a lot to be proud of – Burack is the pastry chef at Edgar's Hopsitality and a teacher at Helm's College. Not long after starting here, she heard from the show Chopped.

“I was shocked,” Burack said. “I mean, I was honestly terrified but all of my family here at Goodwill was so supportive.”

After doing a few "practice runs" here, she flew to New York to record the episode.

“You have no idea what your ingredients are going in,” Burack said. “They give you some information as far as the length of the round.”

The episode’s theme was Million Dollar Desserts.

“There was a crazy type of caviar that was used in the first round, and then we were also able to use gold in a lot of the show. They kept throwing gold at us for some reason,” Burack said.

Well, regardless of the ingredients, the gambit worked for Burack, who won the episode.

"It was so much fun, it was a great time, but Million Dollar Desserts I was able to take home the title," Burack said. "It was an amazing opportunity."

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.